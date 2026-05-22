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Nagpur Man Arrested For Grandmother's Murder After Money Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 22:02 IST

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A 24-year-old man in Nagpur has been arrested for the alleged murder of his grandmother following a heated dispute over stolen money, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflict and financial crime.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly murdering his 68-year-old grandmother.
  • The murder followed a heated argument over money withdrawn from the grandmother's bank account using her stolen ATM card.
  • The accused allegedly stole Rs 20,000 from his grandmother's account, leading to the fatal confrontation.
  • The crime was discovered after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house two days later.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his grandmother in Nagpur following a dispute over money withdrawn from her bank account, a police official said on Friday.

Details of the Crime

Accused Raju Pramod Bagde allegedly stole his 68-year-old grandmother Indubai Kishor Chavan's ATM card on May 18 and withdrew Rs 20,000 over the next two days, which led to the elderly woman confronting him, the official said.

 

"It led to a heated argument. When Bagde returned home that evening in an intoxicated condition, another quarrel broke out on the same issue, during which he stabbed her multiple times. He tried to wipe off the bloodstains before fleeing after locking the house from outside," the official said.

Discovery and Arrest

The crime came to light two days later when a foul smell started emanating from the house, the Pachpaoli police station official added.

Bagde was held from Kalmeshwar area soon after, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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