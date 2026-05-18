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Gujarat Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder After Accidental Death Claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 21:32 IST

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A Gujarat woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, initially reported as an accidental death, after a police investigation uncovered their conspiracy.

Key Points

  • Gujarat police uncover a murder plot disguised as an accidental death in Surendranagar.
  • The victim's wife and her lover are arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her husband.
  • Investigation reveals the wife initially attempted to hire someone to kill her husband.
  • Accused allegedly tried to conceal the crime by projecting the husband's disappearance as voluntary.
  • Domestic disputes and personal conflicts are cited as motives for the murder.

An accidental death case of a man filed in Gujarat's Surendranagar district last year has turned out to be a planned murder with the arrest of two people, including the wife of the victim, seven months after the crime, police said on Monday.

Investigation Uncovers Murder Plot

Based on human intelligence and technical probe, police made the arrests and found that the woman allegedly planned the murder of her husband with the help of her lover.

 

Based on reliable information regarding the suspicious disappearance and subsequent death of the man, Shantigiri Goswami, in October 2025, the Ahmedabad crime branch launched an investigation and arrested the victim's wife Jagrutiben and co-conspirator Kantilal Sabariya, police said.

The victim's body was recovered from near a canal in Surendranagar district and the case was initially treated as an accidental death, they said.

Motive: Domestic Disputes and Personal Conflicts

"Upon continuous verification and interrogation, it was revealed that accused Jagrutiben had allegedly developed close relations with co-accused Kantilal over a prolonged period. Preliminary investigation indicates that persistent domestic disputes and personal conflicts led the accused persons to allegedly conspire against the deceased," an official release said.

Jagrutiben had first contacted a man named Yunus Memon and offered him money to eliminate her husband, but the latter cheated her of Rs 25,000 by faking Goswami 's death, the police said.

Sabariya allegedly played an active role in the commission of the murder as well as subsequent destruction of evidence, while Jagrutiben facilitated and participated in the criminal conspiracy and concealment of the offence, according to the release.

"The accused persons allegedly attempted to suppress the truth by projecting that the deceased had voluntarily left home and by avoiding filing any formal complaint regarding his disappearance," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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