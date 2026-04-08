Itanagar Woman Killed in Hacking Attack; Suspect Apprehended

A 42-year-old woman was tragically hacked to death in Itanagar, India, prompting a swift police response and investigation into the motive behind this violent crime.

Key Points A 42-year-old woman, Yapi Potom, was allegedly hacked to death near her home in Itanagar.

The incident occurred in the ESS-Sector of Itanagar around 11:30 pm.

Police apprehended the accused within 90 minutes of the reported crime.

Preliminary findings suggest the attack may have stemmed from personal reasons, but the investigation is ongoing.

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in Itanagar, police said on Wednesday.

Yapi Potom was attacked with a dao near her house in the ESS-Sector of the city around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

She was rushed to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Investigation and Arrest

Police said they apprehended the accused within one and a half hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said preliminary findings suggested the attack may have happened because of personal reasons.

"The investigation is at a very nascent stage, and all angles are being examined," he said.