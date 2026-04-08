HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Itanagar Woman Killed in Hacking Attack; Suspect Apprehended

Itanagar Woman Killed in Hacking Attack; Suspect Apprehended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 16:11 IST

x

A 42-year-old woman was tragically hacked to death in Itanagar, India, prompting a swift police response and investigation into the motive behind this violent crime.

Key Points

  • A 42-year-old woman, Yapi Potom, was allegedly hacked to death near her home in Itanagar.
  • The incident occurred in the ESS-Sector of Itanagar around 11:30 pm.
  • Police apprehended the accused within 90 minutes of the reported crime.
  • Preliminary findings suggest the attack may have stemmed from personal reasons, but the investigation is ongoing.

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in Itanagar, police said on Wednesday.

Yapi Potom was attacked with a dao near her house in the ESS-Sector of the city around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, they said.

 

She was rushed to Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Investigation and Arrest

Police said they apprehended the accused within one and a half hours of the incident.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said preliminary findings suggested the attack may have happened because of personal reasons.

"The investigation is at a very nascent stage, and all angles are being examined," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kolkata Man Arrested After Wife Found Hacked to Death
Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation
Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation
Woman Killed in Jharkhand Witchcraft Attack
Fatehpur Woman Killed After Obscene Photo Dispute Escalates
Fatehpur Woman Killed After Obscene Photo Dispute Escalates
Woman IT professional murdered in Pune near her office
Woman IT professional murdered in Pune near her office

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm 2:07

Malihabad's Famous Mangoes Hit Hard by Storm

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit1:21

Triptii Dimri Shines in a Stunning Outfit

Rakul Preet Singh was caught on paparazzi s camera seen in a casual look0:58

Rakul Preet Singh was caught on paparazzi s camera seen...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO