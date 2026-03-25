Fatehpur Woman Killed After Obscene Photo Dispute Escalates

A woman in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was tragically stabbed to death by a neighbour after a dispute involving the circulation of obscene photos on social media, highlighting the dangers of online harassment escalating into real-world violence.

Key Points A 33-year-old woman in Fatehpur, UP, was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour.

The incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute, including allegations of the accused circulating obscene photos of the victim on social media.

The victim had previously filed a case against the accused in February regarding the photo circulation.

Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding accused and are conducting a post-mortem examination of the victim's body.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 6.30 pm.

The accused, identified as Sonu Yadav, forcibly entered the house of his neighbour Jai Singh Yadav and attacked his wife, Mithlesh, with a knife multiple times, leading to her death on the spot.

The accused fled the scene after the attack.

Background to the Fatehpur Stabbing

According to the police, the two parties had a long-standing dispute. In February, the woman had filed a case against Sonu for allegedly circulating her obscene photos on social media.

The SP added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police teams have been deployed to arrest the absconding accused.