HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Fatehpur Woman Killed After Obscene Photo Dispute Escalates

Fatehpur Woman Killed After Obscene Photo Dispute Escalates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 10:26 IST

A woman in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, was tragically stabbed to death by a neighbour after a dispute involving the circulation of obscene photos on social media, highlighting the dangers of online harassment escalating into real-world violence.

Key Points

  • A 33-year-old woman in Fatehpur, UP, was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour.
  • The incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute, including allegations of the accused circulating obscene photos of the victim on social media.
  • The victim had previously filed a case against the accused in February regarding the photo circulation.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding accused and are conducting a post-mortem examination of the victim's body.

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 6.30 pm.

 

The accused, identified as Sonu Yadav, forcibly entered the house of his neighbour Jai Singh Yadav and attacked his wife, Mithlesh, with a knife multiple times, leading to her death on the spot.

The accused fled the scene after the attack.

Background to the Fatehpur Stabbing

According to the police, the two parties had a long-standing dispute. In February, the woman had filed a case against Sonu for allegedly circulating her obscene photos on social media.

The SP added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police teams have been deployed to arrest the absconding accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral
Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral
Man Killed in Palghar Over WhatsApp DP Argument
Man Killed in Palghar Over WhatsApp DP Argument
Woman, partner killed husband over same-sex relationship
Woman, partner killed husband over same-sex relationship
Photos leaked online, 17-yr-old UP girl ends life
Photos leaked online, 17-yr-old UP girl ends life
Woman Beaten to Death in Kasganj, UP
Woman Beaten to Death in Kasganj, UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotras elegant look in saree caught everyones attention 1:07

Sanya Malhotras elegant look in saree caught everyones...

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot! 1:35

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot!

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag3:54

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO