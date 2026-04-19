Woman Found Dead In Hotel Room In Uttar Pradesh

A 26-year-old woman was discovered dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh, leading police to investigate a suspected suicide.

Key Points A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, with police suspecting suicide.

The deceased, Bhawna Sharma, was staying at Hotel Tathagat with her friend Shakti Singh and her son.

Sharma had been living separately from her husband and had been staying with Singh prior to her death.

Singh told police that Sharma had threatened suicide and was found hanging in the hotel room upon his return from Varanasi.

Police have detained hotel staff and Singh for questioning, and a forensic investigation is underway.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room here, officials said on Sunday, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

The incident was reported from Hotel Tathagat in the Sarai Lakhansi police station area, where the body of the woman was discovered hanging inside the room, they said.

Details Emerge in Hotel Death Investigation

The deceased has been identified as Bhawna Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad.

She had checked into the hotel along with her friend Shakti Singh, a resident of Panipat in Haryana, police said.

According to preliminary information, Sharma had been living separately from her husband for the past eight months following a dispute and was staying with Singh.

The couple had arrived in Mau from Siliguri in West Bengal and had been staying at the hotel for the last three days. Her son was also accompanying her, officials added.

Police Suspect Suicide in Uttar Pradesh Hotel Room

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," Circle Officer (City) Krish Rajput said.

Police have detained hotel staff and Singh for questioning.

Singh told the police that he had gone to Varanasi on Saturday for some work. She had called him and asked him to return soon, threatening to take the extreme step.

He told the police that when he returned to the hotel late at night, he found Sharma hanging in the room. With the help of hotel staff, the body was brought down, and the police were informed.

Forensic Evidence Collected, Investigation Ongoing

Evidence has been collected by the forensic team, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the CO added.

Under Indian law, if foul play is suspected, the police will investigate potential charges of abetment to suicide or murder. The investigation will likely involve gathering statements from witnesses, analysing forensic evidence, and examining the relationship between the deceased and the individuals involved.