Home  » News » Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs

Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
July 18, 2025 15:51 IST

A 24-year-old woman, allegedly harassed for dowry, died by suicide in Baghpat district after consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Thursday.

Manisha, from Rathauda village under Chhaprauli police station limits, recorded a video and left a three-page suicide note before her death, they said.

She also mentioned about pain on her hands and legs, highlighting the torture she faced.

 

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said Chhaprauli police received information about the woman's death on Wednesday. Her body was sent for post-mortem, and preliminary investigation suggests suicide.

Station House Officer (SHO) Divesh Sharma said an FIR has been registered against Manisha's husband Kundan, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and two brothers-in-law based on a complaint from her brother Ritik.

A forensic team also examined the scene.

According to her family, Manisha had married Kundan, a resident of Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar, on November 26 last year. They claim around Rs 20 lakh was spent on the wedding, but the in-laws continued to demand a car.

When their demand was not met, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental abuse, her family claimed. For the past year, she had been living at her parental home in Rathauda and was under severe stress.

The family said that on Tuesday night, Manisha went to sleep on the terrace and consumed pesticide. When she didn't wake up in the morning, she was found dead.

In her purported suicide note and video, Manisha alleged that her husband use to beat her, lock her in a room, keep her hungry, and also forced her to undergo an abortion through medication.

She also claimed she was threatened with death during a panchayat hearing. She wrote that if anything happened to her family, her husband and in-laws should be held responsible.

Police said the case is being investigated with seriousness, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
