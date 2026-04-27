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Home  » News » Woman Found Hanging In Delhi, Suicide Suspected

Woman Found Hanging In Delhi, Suicide Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 27, 2026 23:07 IST

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Delhi police are investigating the suspected suicide of a 21-year-old woman found dead in her room in New Ashok Nagar, with investigations underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old woman was found hanging in her room in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar.
  • Police suspect suicide and initiated an investigation.
  • No suicide note was found at the scene.
  • A post-mortem examination was conducted to determine the cause of death.
  • Police are recording statements from family members and neighbours as part of the investigation into the Delhi incident.

A 21-year-old woman was found hanging inside her room in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Monday.

A PCR call regarding a suspected suicide was received around 12.50 pm on Sunday, they said.

 

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to a house located in the area.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

"The room was found locked from the inside. With the help of fire service personnel, the door was broken open," a senior police officer said. Upon entering the room, the team found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan. The scene was secured and inspected by the police, and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Further Inquiries Underway

Police said that, prima facie, no foul play has been suspected in the case. However, inquest proceedings under relevant provisions of law have been initiated, and further inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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