HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Young Woman's Death in Old Delhi Sparks Investigation

Young Woman's Death in Old Delhi Sparks Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 20:19 IST

x

Police in Delhi are investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman found near a hotel, after she was reported missing when she didn't return home from work.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old woman was found dead near a hotel in Delhi under suspicious circumstances, leading to a police investigation.
  • The woman, a resident of Maujpur, worked in Chandni Chowk and was reported missing after failing to return home from work.
  • The family filed a missing person report after repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death, including a post-mortem examination.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a hotel in old Delhi, police said.

The deceased lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area and worked at a private company in Chandni Chowk.

 

According to family members, the woman left home around 11 am on Wednesday for work as usual. She typically returned home around 9 pm, but when she did not arrive even late into the night and repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, the family grew concerned and contacted her employer.

When her whereabouts could not be ascertained, the family, along with the company owner, lodged a missing person complaint at Jafrabad police station, an official said.

According to the family, late at night, they received a call from an officer from Lahori Gate police station asking them to come to the station.

Subsequently, around 5 am, the family was informed that the woman had been found dead near a hotel in Lahori Gate area, police said.

Investigation into the Death

The exact circumstances leading to her death are yet to be ascertained. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and all possible angles are being taken into account in course of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel
Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel
Delhi: Woman Found Unconscious, Daughters Dead in Malviya Nagar
Delhi woman, who witnessed husband's murder in 2023, shot dead
Delhi woman, who witnessed husband's murder in 2023, shot dead
Delhi woman dies after falling from roller coaster ride
Delhi woman dies after falling from roller coaster ride
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO