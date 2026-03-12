Young Woman's Death in Old Delhi Sparks Investigation

Police in Delhi are investigating the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman found near a hotel, after she was reported missing when she didn't return home from work.

Key Points A 23-year-old woman was found dead near a hotel in Delhi under suspicious circumstances, leading to a police investigation.

The woman, a resident of Maujpur, worked in Chandni Chowk and was reported missing after failing to return home from work.

The family filed a missing person report after repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered.

Police are investigating all possible angles to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death, including a post-mortem examination.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a hotel in old Delhi, police said.

The deceased lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area and worked at a private company in Chandni Chowk.

According to family members, the woman left home around 11 am on Wednesday for work as usual. She typically returned home around 9 pm, but when she did not arrive even late into the night and repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, the family grew concerned and contacted her employer.

When her whereabouts could not be ascertained, the family, along with the company owner, lodged a missing person complaint at Jafrabad police station, an official said.

According to the family, late at night, they received a call from an officer from Lahori Gate police station asking them to come to the station.

Subsequently, around 5 am, the family was informed that the woman had been found dead near a hotel in Lahori Gate area, police said.

Investigation into the Death

The exact circumstances leading to her death are yet to be ascertained. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and all possible angles are being taken into account in course of the investigation.