Jaisalmer Woman's Death Sparks Investigation Ahead of Wedding

Jaisalmer Woman's Death Sparks Investigation Ahead of Wedding

Source: PTI
March 13, 2026 19:41 IST

March 13, 2026 19:41 IST

Police in Jaisalmer are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead in her home just weeks before her wedding, prompting a search for answers.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old woman was found dead in her Jaisalmer home.
  • The woman was scheduled to be married on April 19.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
  • The woman's parents found her after returning home from work.

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in RP Colony area here on Friday, less than a month before her wedding, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rekha, had been engaged just 15 days ago and her marriage was scheduled on April 19.

 

According to the police, the woman allegedly took her own life by hanging while she was alone at her house. Her parents had gone to Barmer for work.

"When the parents returned in the afternoon, they found the main door locked from inside. They received no response despite repeated knocking and calls to her mobile phone," a police officer said.

They called their neighbours to help break open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was brought down and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The matter is under investigation, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

