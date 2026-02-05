HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajasthan honeymoon horror: Wife, lover among 4 held for man's murder

Rajasthan honeymoon horror: Wife, lover among 4 held for man's murder

Source: PTI
February 05, 2026
February 05, 2026 17:21 IST

In a shocking case from Rajasthan, a woman and her lover plotted her husband’s murder just three months after her arranged marriage, exposing a crime rooted in a long-standing affair

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman in Sri Ganganagar is accused of plotting her husband's murder with her long-time boyfriend after being unhappy with her arranged marriage.
  • The victim, Ashish Kumar, was attacked and strangled after going for a walk with his wife, Anjali, who then pretended to be unconscious to stage a robbery.
  • Police investigations revealed that Anjali and her lover, Sanjay, planned the murder weeks in advance, driven by her desire to continue their relationship.
  • Anjali's unhappiness stemmed from her husband's opposition to her pursuing further studies in Sri Ganganagar, which would have allowed her to continue seeing Sanjay.
  • The accused attempted to stage the crime as a robbery by handing over the victim's phone and her earrings to the accomplices.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband, just three months after their marriage, in collusion with her long-time boyfriend and two accomplices in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, the police said on Thursday.

The accused wife, Anjali (23), her lover Sanjay (25), and his friends Rohit (20) and Siddharth (20) were arrested on Tuesday, Sri Ganganagar SP Amrita Duhan said.

 

The incident occurred on the night of January 30 in the district when Ashish Kumar (27), a resident of 1 KLM village under the Rawla police station area, went for a walk with his wife after dinner.

He was allegedly attacked with sticks on a deserted stretch of road near the village, and later strangled with a muffler when he did not succumb immediately, the SP said.

What initially appeared to be a case of robbery and murder was later found to be a pre-planned murder conspired by the woman, Duhan said.

Anjali had been in a relationship with Sanjay for the past 6-7 years and was unhappy with her arranged marriage to Ashish on October 30 last year, the police said, adding that her family was aware of the affair.

Both Anjali and Sanjay were graduates and had studied at the same college in Sri Ganganagar, where their relationship developed. After marriage, Anjali allegedly wanted to pursue an MA in Sri Ganganagar to continue meeting Sanjay, but her husband opposed it, leading to resentment, the police said.

She conveyed this to Sanjay. Investigations revealed that 16 days before the murder, Anjali visited her parental home in Sadulshahar, where she and Sanjay allegedly finalised the plan to eliminate Ashish.

Ashish had joined as a private school teacher just three days before his death.

The murder plot unveiled

"On the fateful night, after dinner, Anjali took Ashish for a walk. She alerted Sanjay, who arrived with his accomplices and hid in nearby bushes. When she signalled, the trio assaulted Ashish with sticks, rendering him unconscious, and then strangled him," circle officer Prashant Kaushik said.

"To present the crime as robbery, Anjali handed over Ashish's mobile phone and her earrings to the accused," the police said, adding that she pretended to be unconscious near the spot.

"On receiving information around 9 pm about the incident, the police rushed them to Rawla CHC, where doctors declared Ashish dead," he said.

Suspicion arose during questioning and detailed investigation, including analysis of call details and the post-mortem report, exposed the conspiracy, the police said.

Source: PTI
