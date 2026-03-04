HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru

Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 04, 2026 21:52 IST

A Bengaluru techie tragically died by suicide after a domestic dispute with her mother-in-law, prompting a police investigation into alleged dowry harassment.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old techie in Bengaluru, identified as Sushma, allegedly died by suicide after a domestic dispute.
  • The incident followed a quarrel with her mother-in-law over cooking and alleged harassment.
  • Sushma's family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, leading to a police investigation.
  • The husband has been taken into custody for questioning as the police investigate the circumstances surrounding Sushma's death.

A 35-year-old techie allegedly died by suicide following a domestic quarrel with her mother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sushma.

 

She worked for an IT firm and was married to Puneeth Kumar for five years. The couple had a four-year-old son, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday at Abbigere in north Bengaluru, police said.

Police said the family had been witnessing frequent quarrels over trivial matters in recent months. On Monday, a fresh altercation reportedly broke out between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking.

According to Sushma's family, Kalpana allegedly prevented her from cooking and subjected her to repeated harassment on various issues.

Police said, distressed by the situation, Sushma allegedly died by hanging.

Following a complaint lodged by her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment at Soladevanahalli police station, her husband has been taken into custody for questioning, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
