Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru

A 35-year-old techie allegedly died by suicide following a domestic quarrel with her mother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sushma.

She worked for an IT firm and was married to Puneeth Kumar for five years. The couple had a four-year-old son, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday at Abbigere in north Bengaluru, police said.

Police said the family had been witnessing frequent quarrels over trivial matters in recent months. On Monday, a fresh altercation reportedly broke out between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking.

According to Sushma's family, Kalpana allegedly prevented her from cooking and subjected her to repeated harassment on various issues.

Police said, distressed by the situation, Sushma allegedly died by hanging.

Following a complaint lodged by her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment at Soladevanahalli police station, her husband has been taken into custody for questioning, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.