Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide Due To Husband's Domestic Abuse

A woman in Khammam, India, allegedly committed suicide due to domestic violence, prompting a police investigation into her husband's alleged abuse and a possible illicit affair.

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points A woman in Khammam district allegedly died by suicide due to domestic violence.

The woman's husband is accused of past abuse, with a video potentially capturing one incident.

Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence and an illicit affair.

A case has been registered under the Domestic Violence Act and abetment to suicide.

A woman allegedly died by suicide in Khammam district due to domestic violence by her husband, police said on Friday.

According to police, the husband allegedly beat up the 29-year-old woman in the past and one of their two sons shot a video of the incident. However, police said they need to verify the full details of the video. They are also questioning the woman's husband.

Investigation Into Alleged Domestic Abuse

The woman's body was found hanging in a shed in front of the house at Tirumalayapalem in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased woman's mother, who complained to police, alleged that her son-in-law had an illicit affair with another lady and also beat up her daughter a few times in the past.

The complainant sought to know whether her son-in-law killed her daughter or whether she died by suicide due to his harassment.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Domestic Violence Act and abetment to suicide was registered.

Events Leading To The Woman's Death

The woman, who had an argument with her husband on Thursday night, told him that she was leaving the home. The husband closed the doors after she left. She then visited her sister's home nearby before allegedly taking the extreme step, police said.