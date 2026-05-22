HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide Due To Husband's Domestic Abuse

Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide Due To Husband's Domestic Abuse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 19:05 IST

x

A woman in Khammam, India, allegedly committed suicide due to domestic violence, prompting a police investigation into her husband's alleged abuse and a possible illicit affair.

/Rediff.com

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A woman in Khammam district allegedly died by suicide due to domestic violence.
  • The woman's husband is accused of past abuse, with a video potentially capturing one incident.
  • Police are investigating allegations of domestic violence and an illicit affair.
  • A case has been registered under the Domestic Violence Act and abetment to suicide.

A woman allegedly died by suicide in Khammam district due to domestic violence by her husband, police said on Friday.

According to police, the husband allegedly beat up the 29-year-old woman in the past and one of their two sons shot a video of the incident. However, police said they need to verify the full details of the video. They are also questioning the woman's husband.

 

Investigation Into Alleged Domestic Abuse

The woman's body was found hanging in a shed in front of the house at Tirumalayapalem in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased woman's mother, who complained to police, alleged that her son-in-law had an illicit affair with another lady and also beat up her daughter a few times in the past.

The complainant sought to know whether her son-in-law killed her daughter or whether she died by suicide due to his harassment.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Domestic Violence Act and abetment to suicide was registered.

Events Leading To The Woman's Death

The woman, who had an argument with her husband on Thursday night, told him that she was leaving the home. The husband closed the doors after she left. She then visited her sister's home nearby before allegedly taking the extreme step, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Hyderabad Woman Takes Own Life After Husband's Scolding Over Alcohol Use
Hyderabad Woman Takes Own Life After Husband's Scolding Over Alcohol Use
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Elopes in Telangana

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep across J-K's Doda1:08

Watch! Heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds sweep...

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet0:42

Genelia-Riteish's Unmissable Bond Wins the Internet

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid Fish Death Crisis1:36

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO