Hyderabad Woman Takes Own Life After Husband's Scolding Over Alcohol Use

A 30-year-old woman in Hyderabad tragically died by suicide after a dispute with her husband regarding her alcohol consumption, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 30-year-old woman in Hyderabad died by suicide after an argument with her husband about her alcohol consumption.

The woman's father reported frequent arguments between the couple due to her recent alcohol addiction.

The husband found his wife hanging in their home after taking their children out for breakfast.

Police have registered a case at Kachiguda Police Station and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

The woman's father stated that he does not suspect anyone behind his daughter's death.

A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her rented house here after being scolded by her husband not to consume alcohol, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Esamiya Bazar on March 11 when the woman locked the door of a room from inside and hanged herself to the ceiling fan, they said.

The woman's father, in a complaint to police, stated his daughter, who was married 10 years ago, had recently got addicted to consuming alcohol and there were frequent arguments between her and her husband over the matter, a police official said.

The complainant stated that on Wednesday his son-in-law called him over the phone and told him that his daughter locked the door and was not opening and not responding when he called her from outside. Later he was told that his daughter had hanged herself.

The complainant said his son-in-law had scolded his wife and told her not to consume alcohol. Later, he took their two children out to get breakfast.

After returning home, they found the woman hanging to a fan with a saree.

Immediately, the woman's husband, with the help of his relatives, opened the door, put her down and called for an ambulance. The ambulance staff declared that "she was dead".

The complainant stated he did not suspect anyone behind his daughter's death.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kachiguda Police Station.