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Home  » News » Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Elopes in Telangana

Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Elopes in Telangana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 22:16 IST

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In a shocking incident in Telangana, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she eloped with another man, raising questions about domestic violence and police procedure.

Key Points

  • A woman in Telangana was allegedly murdered by her husband after eloping with another man.
  • The incident occurred while the woman was being escorted home by a police constable after being located in Mahabubnagar district.
  • The husband allegedly stabbed his wife in a fit of rage while in the police vehicle.
  • The husband has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the attack.

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after she "eloped with her lover" in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in Sadashivapet mandal while the woman was being brought back by a police constable after she was located in Mahabubnagar district.

 

Her husband, who had accompanied the police, allegedly attacked her with a knife, stabbing her twice in the neck.

The woman sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police official said.

According to police, the woman had eloped with a man last month, prompting her husband to file a missing person complaint.

During the investigation, authorities traced the couple to Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar.

"The woman was being escorted back to her home in a police vehicle, with the constable in the front seat and her husband beside her. On the way, in a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife," the official said.

The man was arrested on the spot and remanded in judicial custody, the official added.

Investigation Underway

A probe into the circumstances of the attack, including how the man was allowed to accompany the police, is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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