Yelahanka Woman's Death Leads to Husband's Arrest on Dowry Harassment Charges

A husband in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, has been arrested on dowry harassment charges after his 24-year-old wife was found dead in their home, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances.

Key Points A 24-year-old woman in Yelahanka was found dead, with her family alleging foul play.

The woman's husband has been arrested on charges of dowry harassment following her death.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, initially suspecting suicide.

The family claims the husband and his family were harassing the woman for additional dowry.

An autopsy report is pending to determine the exact cause of death in the Yelahanka case.

A 24-year-old married woman who had been found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home has died, and her husband has been arrested in this connection, police said on Monday.

The deceased Shruthi was a resident of Yelahanka here, and her maternal family claimed it to be a murder. Her husband, Pawan Kalyan, has been arrested on charges of dowry harassment, police added.

According to police, on Saturday, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Shruthi married Kalyan, a private employee, in December 2024, and the couple has been residing in Yelahanka since then, a senior police officer said.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

However, her family has alleged that Kalyan and his family had been harassing Shruthi for additional dowry, which often led to quarrels between them, he said.

The officer said the two families had recently resolved their disputes, but the issue cropped up again.

Amruth, Shruthi's younger brother, told reporters that he was informed over the phone that his sister had died by suicide.

"They told me on the phone that my sister died by suicide, and I immediately informed my father. The couple had argued earlier that day before I was told she had died. When I checked, the ceiling fan did not appear to have bent or moved. My sister weighed 75 kg," he said.

A case was registered against Kalyan at the Yelahanka New Town police station for dowry harassment, and he was arrested in connection with the incident, the officer added.

The autopsy report will ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.