Techie-turned-pani puri seller held in dowry death case

A man who quit his software job to sell pani puri was arrested for allegedly driving his 27-year-old wife to suicide at their residence in Suddaguntepalya, police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

According to police, the woman, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, was found dead on Tuesday night. Her mother, Sharada, lodged a complaint alleging harassment for dowry.

Shilpa married Praveen, son of late Shambulingaiah of Vaddarahatti village in Gangavati taluk, on December 5, 2022. The family claimed they spent around Rs 35 lakh on the wedding and gave 150 grams of gold to the groom.

After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout. Praveen, earlier employed with Oracle in Whitefield, had left his job and started a pani puri business. The couple has a son.

The complaint alleged that Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, harassed Shilpa mentally and physically for money, demanding Rs 5 lakh for his business. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents.

Sharada said she eventually raised the money and sent her daughter back, but the harassment continued. Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions about Shilpa's baby shower.

On August 26, the family was informed that Shilpa had died by suicide. When they reached her house, they found her lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Praveen on Thursday. Further investigation is underway.