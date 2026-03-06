Woman Beaten to Death in Kasganj, UP

A woman in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law and other family members in a shocking act of domestic violence, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the main suspect.

A woman was beaten to death in her house in the presence of her 8-year-old son by her brother-in-law and other family members, police said on Friday.

The fatal assault happened in Bhabupura village in Uttar Pradesh while her husband was away in Aligarh on Thursday.

According to police, the 8-year-old boy called his father, Pawan Kumar, that the latter's brother and other in-laws were brutally beating up her mother, Ruchi (35), inside a room.

Pawan immediately informed the villagers and the police emergency service. Police arrived at the spot to find the woman in a critical condition. All accused had also fled, police said.

Ruchi was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. The child said he had fled to a friend's house to call his father.

Police Investigation Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad said, "The main accused, Neeraj, has been absconding since the incident. Police have detained the accused's wife, son, and daughter and have begun questioning them."

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.