Home  » News » Woman Beaten to Death in Kasganj, UP

Woman Beaten to Death in Kasganj, UP

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 13:27 IST

A woman in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally murdered by her brother-in-law and other family members in a shocking act of domestic violence, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the main suspect.

Key Points

  • A woman in Bhabupura village, Uttar Pradesh, was beaten to death by her brother-in-law and other family members.
  • The victim's 8-year-old son witnessed the brutal assault and alerted his father.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the main suspect, Neeraj, who is currently absconding.
  • The victim, Ruchi, was declared dead at the hospital after being found in critical condition by police.
  • Several family members of the accused have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues.

A woman was beaten to death in her house in the presence of her 8-year-old son by her brother-in-law and other family members, police said on Friday.

The fatal assault happened in Bhabupura village in Uttar Pradesh while her husband was away in Aligarh on Thursday.

 

According to police, the 8-year-old boy called his father, Pawan Kumar, that the latter's brother and other in-laws were brutally beating up her mother, Ruchi (35), inside a room.

Pawan immediately informed the villagers and the police emergency service. Police arrived at the spot to find the woman in a critical condition. All accused had also fled, police said.

Ruchi was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead. The child said he had fled to a friend's house to call his father.

Police Investigation Underway

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad said, "The main accused, Neeraj, has been absconding since the incident. Police have detained the accused's wife, son, and daughter and have begun questioning them."

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
