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Odisha Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 23:36 IST

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In a tragic turn of events, an Odisha woman allegedly died by suicide after her husband passed away due to injuries from a road accident, highlighting the devastating impact of sudden loss.

Key Points

  • Padmini Bag allegedly committed suicide after her husband, Sevak Bag, died from injuries sustained in a road accident.
  • Sevak Bag was critically injured when an unidentified vehicle hit his auto-rickshaw on National Highway-57.
  • Padmini Bag, overwhelmed by her husband's death, allegedly jumped off the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital building.
  • The couple, residents of Dumerbahal village, are survived by two young children.

Shocked by her husband's sudden death, a woman died allegedly by suicide by jumping off a hospital building in Odisha's Bolangir district on Friday, police said.

Tragic Loss: Husband's Accident and Wife's Despair

The deceased has been identified as Padmini Bag, the wife of Sevak Bag.

 

The couple, residents of Dumerbahal village within Puintala police station limits of the district, are survived by two children aged six and three years, police said.

Details of the Accident and Subsequent Death

According to police, Sevak Bag was critically injured in a road accident on Thursday night when an unidentified vehicle hit the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in on the Sonepur-Balangir National Highway-57.

He was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, a police officer said.

Investigation Launched into the Incident

Shocked by her husband's death, Padmini allegedly lost her mental balance and jumped off the hospital building when no one was around. She was immediately admitted for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Police visited the hospital and launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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