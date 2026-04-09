Woman Attempts Suicide After Police Inaction Over Marriage Promise

A woman in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, took a drastic step by consuming pesticide after alleging a man refused to marry her following a long courtship and alleged police inaction on her complaints.

Key Points A woman in Deoria attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after a man allegedly refused to marry her.

The woman had reportedly filed multiple complaints with local police regarding the broken marriage promise, but no action was taken.

The incident occurred at the superintendent of police's office, highlighting the woman's desperation.

Police have recorded the woman's statement and are investigating the allegations of a false marriage promise.

A 23-year-old woman consumed pesticide at the premises of the superintendent of police's office here on Thursday, officials said, dejected over a man's refusal to marry her despite a long courtship and her complaints to the local police eliciting no action.

According to police sources, the woman was in a relationship with a young man from Rampur Karkhana area, who had promised to marry her.

However, despite the woman's insistence, the man have allegedly been delaying their marriage for about a year.

The woman had earlier submitted multiple complaints to the local police but allegedly no action was taken. On Thursday, she arrived at the office of Deoria superintendent of police, and consumed pesticide in the premises, they said.

As her condition deteriorated, police personnel rushed her to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. She is out of danger, according to doctors.

Police Investigation and Statements

Ashwin Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampur Karkhana station, said, "The woman's father has alleged that the accused lured her into a relationship by promising marriage. He later refused to marry her."

The woman's statement has been recorded, and further legal action is underway, the SHO added.