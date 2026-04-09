HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Attempts Suicide After Police Inaction Over Marriage Promise

Woman Attempts Suicide After Police Inaction Over Marriage Promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 18:57 IST

A woman in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, took a drastic step by consuming pesticide after alleging a man refused to marry her following a long courtship and alleged police inaction on her complaints.

Key Points

  • A woman in Deoria attempted suicide by consuming pesticide after a man allegedly refused to marry her.
  • The woman had reportedly filed multiple complaints with local police regarding the broken marriage promise, but no action was taken.
  • The incident occurred at the superintendent of police's office, highlighting the woman's desperation.
  • Police have recorded the woman's statement and are investigating the allegations of a false marriage promise.

A 23-year-old woman consumed pesticide at the premises of the superintendent of police's office here on Thursday, officials said, dejected over a man's refusal to marry her despite a long courtship and her complaints to the local police eliciting no action.

According to police sources, the woman was in a relationship with a young man from Rampur Karkhana area, who had promised to marry her.

 

However, despite the woman's insistence, the man have allegedly been delaying their marriage for about a year.

The woman had earlier submitted multiple complaints to the local police but allegedly no action was taken. On Thursday, she arrived at the office of Deoria superintendent of police, and consumed pesticide in the premises, they said.

As her condition deteriorated, police personnel rushed her to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. She is out of danger, according to doctors.

Police Investigation and Statements

Ashwin Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampur Karkhana station, said, "The woman's father has alleged that the accused lured her into a relationship by promising marriage. He later refused to marry her."

The woman's statement has been recorded, and further legal action is underway, the SHO added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs
Woman ends life over dowry; writes suicide note on hands, legs
Mystery Surrounds Death of Young Woman in Deoria
Mystery Surrounds Death of Young Woman in Deoria
Agra Constable Arrested After Live-In Partner's Suicide Over Marriage Refusal
Agra Constable Arrested After Live-In Partner's Suicide Over Marriage Refusal
Jilted lover sets woman on fire in Dumka, held
Jilted lover sets woman on fire in Dumka, held
Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

From Mahabharata to Modern War: Air Marshal Decodes Mind Games in Battle1:29

From Mahabharata to Modern War: Air Marshal Decodes Mind...

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election1:00

Senior Citizen in Wheelchair Casts Vote in Assam Election

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly 1:13

Minister Suresh Gopi casts his vote in Guruvayur assembly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO