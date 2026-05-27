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Woman Commits Suicide After Dispute With Husband

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 16:59 IST

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A 34-year-old woman in Bhiwandi, Thane, tragically ended her life by consuming rat poison after a heated domestic dispute with her husband, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old woman in Bhiwandi allegedly committed suicide.
  • The suicide followed a domestic dispute with her husband.
  • The woman consumed rat poison at her residence.
  • Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating.
  • Statements are being recorded from family members and neighbours.

A 34-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming rat poison following a domestic dispute with her husband in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, police said on Wednesday, adding that they are recording statements of her in-laws.

Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation, an official said.

 

Details of the Incident

The deceased, identified as Amruta Ajay Pimplekar, and her husband used to quarrel frequently over domestic issues. Following one such heated altercation on May 8, she consumed rat poison at her residence, police said, adding that she succumbed on May 13 during treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

"Since the initial medical admission and subsequent death occurred under their jurisdiction, the Agripada police in Mumbai initially registered the case. It has now been formally transferred to us for further investigation, as the incident took place within our limits," a Bhiwandi Police official said.

He said the police are recording statements of family members of the deceased and her neighbours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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