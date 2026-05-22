Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Arrested In Greater Noida

A Greater Noida woman's tragic death by suspected suicide has resulted in her husband's arrest on charges of abetment, prompting a police investigation into alleged domestic abuse.

Key Points A woman in Greater Noida died after allegedly consuming poison.

The woman's husband has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide.

The deceased woman had reportedly complained of harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

A 32-year-old woman allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance in Greater Noida, and her husband has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide, police said on Friday.

Similar Dowry Death Cases

The incident comes close on the heels of an alleged dowry-related death of a 24-year-old woman, Deepika Nagar, in a Greater Noida village last Sunday and months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for Rs 36 lakh.

The deceased, identified as Sonika Bhati, was originally from Bulandshahr and had a love marriage with Subhash Sharma around 12 years ago, police said.

Allegations Of Harassment

According to the police, Sonika's father, Rakesh Singh, alleged that his daughter was being subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws. He told the police that Sonika had called him on May 20 and told him about the alleged harassment.

Police said that on Thursday, Subhash informed Rakesh Singh to come to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital in Greater Noida, where he found his daughter had passed away after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

Kasna Police Station officials said that further investigation is underway.