Three Booked For Allegedly Cheating Woman Trader Of ₹45 Lakh In Thane

Police in Thane have registered a case against three individuals accused of cheating a woman cloth trader of nearly ₹45 lakh, highlighting concerns over financial fraud in the region.

IMAGE: Sahil Salvi For Rediff

Key Points Three individuals are booked for allegedly cheating a woman cloth trader in Thane.

The accused purchased raw materials worth ₹87.67 lakh from the trader's company.

The trader was initially paid ₹42.72 lakh, but the accused refused to pay the remaining ₹44.94 lakh.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly cheating a woman cloth trader of nearly ₹45 lakh in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

The accused gained the trader's confidence and purchased raw materials valued at ₹87,67,492 from her company at Kalyan over the last few months.

They initially paid ₹42,72,834 to her. However, when she demanded the remaining balance of ₹44,94,658, the accused allegedly gave evasive and false answers and refused to clear the dues, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

Legal Action And Investigation

Based on the trader's complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the three accused -- two hailing from Thane and one from Jaipur in Rajasthan -- under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust, he said.

A probe was underway into the case.