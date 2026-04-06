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Home  » News » Woman Scammed of £16,350 in Engineering College Admission Fraud

Woman Scammed of £16,350 in Engineering College Admission Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 10:40 IST

A woman in Thane, Maharashtra, was allegedly scammed out of £16,350 by fraudsters promising to secure her daughter's admission to a prestigious engineering college, highlighting the risks of education-related scams.

Key Points

  • A woman from Thane was allegedly defrauded of £16,350 by three individuals promising her daughter's admission to an engineering college.
  • The accused allegedly provided a forged fee receipt with a fake stamp and signature to deceive the complainant.
  • The fraud was discovered when the woman visited the college to collect her daughter's identity card and found no record of her admission.
  • Police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly duping a woman from Maharashtra's Thane city of Rs 16.35 lakh by promising to get her daughter admitted to a prestigious engineering college, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on April 2 registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, Tashin Khan (40), Saif Khan (42), and a woman identified as Shruti, an official said.

 

The official stated that the victim had approached the accused at their office in Kapurbawdi after coming across a newspaper advertisement in June last year regarding admissions to an engineering college in Mumbai.

The trio allegedly promised an engineering seat for her daughter, following which the complainant paid them Rs 16.35 lakh between June and November 2025 in cash and through bank transfers.

The accused also allegedly provided her with a forged fee receipt bearing a fake stamp and signature of the college.

The fraud came to light in November, 2025, after the complainant visited the college to collect her daughter's identity card, the official said.

The trio have been booked under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that no arrest has been made.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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