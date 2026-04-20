Powerloom Unit Employee Accused Of Stealing Raw Materials

A powerloom unit employee in Thane, Maharashtra, is under investigation for allegedly stealing raw materials worth Rs 21.89 lakh, prompting a police search and raising concerns about industrial security.

Key Points A powerloom unit employee in Thane is accused of stealing raw materials.

The stolen raw materials are valued at Rs 21.89 lakh.

Bhiwandi police have registered a case against the supervisor, Ashish Singh.

A search operation is underway to locate the accused.

An employee of a powerloom unit allegedly stole raw materials worth Rs 21.89 lakh from the facility in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Police Investigation Launched

Based on a complaint lodged by the factory owner, the Bhiwandi police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Ashish Singh (35), the supervisor of the establishment, an official said.

Details Of The Alleged Theft

According to police, Singh allegedly decamped with raw materials used in powerloom operations worth Rs 21.89 lakh from the factory in the wee hours of April 17.

Search For The Accused Continues

A probe into the matter is underway, and a search has been launched for the accused, he added.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, theft of this magnitude could lead to significant penalties upon conviction. The next step in the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence and potentially questioning other employees at the powerloom unit to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.