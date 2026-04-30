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Thane Woman Loses ₹15 Lakh In Parcel Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 09:37 IST

A 61-year-old woman from Thane fell victim to a sophisticated parcel scam, losing ₹15.76 lakh after being tricked into believing she had valuables arriving from abroad and facing legal repercussions if she didn't pay.

Key Points

  • A Thane woman lost ₹15.76 lakh in an international parcel scam.
  • Fraudsters contacted the woman claiming she had valuables arriving from Italy.
  • The woman was threatened with legal action if she didn't pay to clear the consignment.
  • The victim transferred money to various bank accounts provided by the scammers.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the online fraud.

A 61-year-old woman from Thane, who had worked as a baby caretaker in Dubai, has allegedly been cheated of Rs 15.76 lakh under the pretext of receiving a parcel containing valuables from abroad, police said on Thursday.

The Anatomy Of The Parcel Scam

The woman, who lives near Thane railway station in Maharashtra, alleged that two persons contacted her on her Dubai mobile number on April 14 and informed her that her gold ornaments and a high-end phone had arrived at the Mumbai airport from Italy, an official from Naupada police station said.

 

"They told her that the consignment needed to be cleared before April 22 and threatened that if she failed to do so, she would face legal action and would not be allowed to go back to Dubai," the official said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

The fraudsters allegedly made multiple calls to the woman from different numbers and shared bank account details via WhatsApp, coercing her into transferring money on several occasions, he said.

"Under pressure and fear of arrest, the woman transferred Rs 15,76,000 into various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters," the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

The woman approached the police on Tuesday, following which a case was registered against two unidentified persons under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Efforts were underway to trace the culprits, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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