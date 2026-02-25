HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 25, 2026 12:29 IST

A Delhi woman has been arrested for allegedly subjecting her neighbors from the Northeast to racial abuse and derogatory remarks, leading to charges under the SC/ST Act.

IMAGE: A woman in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly racially abusing her neighbors from the Northeast. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The incident occurred during a dispute over repair work at the victims' rented accommodation.
  • The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR.
  • Video recordings and witness statements indicated racially charged remarks were made during the altercation.

The Delhi Police has arrested a woman in connection with a case of racial abuse and insulting language against three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Ruby Jain was taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.

The role of a male, accused in the FIR, is also being examined.

The arrest follows examination of video recordings and statements of witnesses that indicated racially charged remarks were made during the altercation, the police said.

