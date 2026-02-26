Protest over assault on pregnant tribal woman turns violent in Bengal

Trouble began when protesters tried to break through the barricades. Demonstrators allegedly set tyres on fire and pushed past police barricades, prompting police to first use water cannons and later lob tear gas shells

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The Janjati Suraksha Manch, backed by the BJP, organized the protest demanding justice for the alleged assault victim.

Police used tear gas, water cannons, and lathi-charge to disperse protesters attempting to march to Uttarkanya.

Several protesters were injured and detained during the clashes, escalating political tensions in the region.

The incident has drawn political attention, with accusations against the state government for allegedly shielding the guilty.

A protest march over the alleged assault of a pregnant Adivasi woman in Darjeeling district turned violent in Siliguri on Thursday, with police using tear gas shells, water cannons and a lathi-charge to disperse demonstrators attempting to march to Uttarkanya, the state government's branch secretariat in north Bengal.

At least 16 protesters were detained, and several people, including demonstrators, were injured in the clashes near Tin Batti More, police said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, sources added.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Janjati Suraksha Manch, backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, had called for the 'Uttarkanya Abhiyan' demanding capital punishment for a civic volunteer accused of assaulting the woman in Phansidewa area in December, an incident that allegedly led to the death of her newborn child.

The march began from Jalpaimore with BJP leaders, including Dabgram-Fulbari MLA Shikha Chatterjee and Phansidewa MLA Durga Murmu, participating.

The police had put up multiple barricades and deployed water cannons in anticipation of the rally.

Trouble began when protesters tried to break through the barricades at Tin Batti More. Demonstrators allegedly set tyres on fire and pushed past successive police barricades, prompting police to first use water cannons and later lob tear gas shells.

A "mild" lathi charge was carried out when the situation escalated, officers said.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as scuffles broke out between police and protesters, briefly turning the busy intersection into a battleground.

The march was eventually dispersed, and the situation brought under control, police added.

Chatterjee sharply criticised police action.

"We were marching with members of the tribal community towards Uttarkanya. Police stopped us and used water cannons, tear gas and lathi charge. I was caught in the chaos and was pulled to safety by colleagues. This is unethical and undemocratic," she said.

Reacting to the incident, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb said police are investigating the case related to the assault on the Adivasi woman.

"We condemn the assault on the Adivasi woman. But the way the BJP is instigating violence and is trying to politicise the incident is condemnable too. Law must take its own course," he said.

The protest was triggered by an incident on December 23 in Jhamaklal village under Phansidewa police station limits, where a land dispute allegedly led to an altercation between two groups.

According to the police, a civic volunteer was arrested for allegedly assaulting a seven-month pregnant Adivasi woman during the clash.

It has been alleged that the woman suffered severe injuries and delivered a premature baby on January 8. The newborn reportedly died three days later.

Protesters alleged that four other persons involved in the incident are still at large and demanded their immediate arrest, along with strict application of provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case has drawn political attention over the past week, with Darjeeling MP Raju Bista visiting the victim's family and seeking intervention from constitutional authorities, including the governor and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Allegations had also surfaced earlier that prompt police action was not taken despite complaints.

Thursday's violence has further sharpened political tensions in the region, with the BJP accusing the state government of shielding the guilty, while police maintained that force was used only after protesters attempted to breach barricades and disrupt public order.

Security has been tightened in the area, and officials said the situation was now normal.