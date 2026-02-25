HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike

UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 25, 2026 17:12 IST

In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a delivery executive's desperate act of self-immolation following the seizure of his motorcycle has sparked an inquiry into police procedures and highlights the challenges faced by delivery workers.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A delivery executive in Bareilly allegedly attempted self-immolation after police seized his motorcycle.
  • The man, identified as Akshay Kashyap, sustained burn injuries and is receiving hospital treatment.
  • Police seized the motorcycle after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.
  • Kashyap claims he was denied the return of his motorcycle, causing him distress and disrupting his work.
  • An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty of wrongdoing.

A 32-year-old delivery executive allegedly attempted self-immolation outside a police station in Bareilly after cops seized his motorcycle, officials said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Akshay Kashyap, sustained burn injuries in the upper body and was admitted to the hospital. His condition is stated to be out of danger, they said, adding an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

 

The police said that on Monday night, Kashyap reached Gangapur for a delivery and parked his motorcycle outside a shop, leaving the key in the vehicle.

A man allegedly tried to flee with the motorcycle and hit another person, causing injuries, after which it was seized.

According to the victim, he had made several visits to the police station to retrieve his motorcycle but it was not released which disrupted his delivery work and caused him distress.

Around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, Kashyap allegedly poured petrol and set himself ablaze outside the Baradari police station premises.

He lives in a rented accommodation behind the city police station.

Police Investigation and Response

Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Pareek, said that the police personnel present at the station rushed to douse the flames and shifted him to the district hospital for treatment.

Pareek said Kashyap had been informed that the vehicle would be released within a day or two if no complaint was filed; otherwise, it would have to be released through court procedures.

He said an inquiry has been ordered, and action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
