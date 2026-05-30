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Woman And Child Found Dead In Jharkhand Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 22:05 IST

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A woman and her young son were found dead in their Jharkhand home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected suicide.

Key Points

  • A woman and her two-year-old son were discovered dead in their home in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.
  • Police are investigating the deaths as a possible suicide, finding a pesticide bottle at the scene.
  • The woman's mother-in-law discovered the bodies after returning home and finding the door locked.
  • The woman's husband had recently travelled to Gujarat for work.

A 22-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were found dead in a village in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Soro village. The deceased have been identified as Sangita Kumari (22) and her son Kartik (2), Bishunpura police station officer-in-charge Rahul Kumar Singh said.

 

Police Investigate Deaths in Jharkhand Village

"When the deceased woman's mother-in-law Tirkumari Devi returned home after grazing her goats, she found the door locked from inside. Despite calling out Sangita's name for a considerable amount of time, she received no response. She then alerted the villagers who broke open the door to find the bodies of the woman and her son lying on the floor," Singh said.

"We are probing all angles and the bodies have been sent to Garhwa Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. However, prima facie it appears to be a suicide case. We found a bottle of pesticide in the house," the police officer said.

Family Circumstances Surrounding The Tragedy

The deceased's relatives said her husband, Mukesh Pal, went to Gujarat a fortnight ago to earn a living.

"The actual cause of the death could be established only after the post-mortem report is received," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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