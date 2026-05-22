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Couple, Two Children Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 15:19 IST

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A family tragedy in Chhattisgarh unfolds as a couple and their two children are found dead in a suspected suicide pact following a family dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A couple and their two children were found dead in their home in Durg, Chhattisgarh.
  • Police suspect the deaths are a result of a suicide pact following a family dispute.
  • The couple, Govind Sahu and Chanchal, were found hanging, while their children were found dead on a bed.
  • A note purportedly written by the wife, Chanchal, mentioned disputes with her husband.

A couple allegedly killed their two minor children before committing suicide over a family dispute at their home in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Friday, police said.

Details of the Tragedy

Govind Sahu (45) and his wife Chanchal (40) were found hanging from the ceiling, while their daughter Drishna (13) and son Yashant (11) were lying dead on a bed in their house in Arya Nagar under Mohan Nagar police station limits, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police Sukhnandan Rathore said.

 

The deaths came to light late in the morning when the family did not come out of its room, and Govind's mother peeped inside, saw the scene and alerted the police, he said.

Investigation Underway

According to the police, a note, purportedly written by Chanchal, was recovered from the scene, in which she mentioned disputes with her husband.

Prima facie, it appears that the couple killed the children before hanging themselves, an official said, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances behind the deaths.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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