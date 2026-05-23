HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Newlywed Couple Die By Suicide In Gwalior

Newlywed Couple Die By Suicide In Gwalior

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 13:44 IST

x

A newlywed couple in Gwalior, India, tragically died by suicide within days of each other, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths after an arranged marriage.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old woman in Gwalior allegedly died by suicide at her parental home.
  • Her husband, a 26-year-old man, died by suicide two days after learning of his wife's death.
  • The couple had an arranged marriage on April 25.
  • Police are investigating the deaths and examining digital evidence.

A 23-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, and disturbed by her death, her husband ended his life two days later, police said on Saturday.

Jyoti Tomar, a resident of the Murar area in the district, allegedly hanged herself at her parents' house on May 20, Area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Soni said.

 

She had married Siddharth Kandil (26), a resident of the Gola Ka Mandir area, on April 25 in an arranged marriage.

Investigation Launched Into Gwalior Suicides

"On Friday, just two days after learning about his wife's suicide, Siddharth hanged himself in the bathroom at his house," Soni said.

He said the woman's family had not expressed suspicion against her in-laws so far.

"Siddharth had earlier spoken to the police and appeared deeply disturbed by Jyoti's death. Both families are unable to explain the reasons behind the suicides," the CSP said.

Police Examine Digital Evidence

The police have registered cases and launched an investigation into the deaths.

Mobile phones, social media accounts and other digital evidence linked to the couple were being examined, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Newlyweds found stabbed to death in Raipur ahead of reception
Newlyweds found stabbed to death in Raipur ahead of reception
Couple Suspected of Relationship Found Dead in Chhattisgarh Village
Couple, Two Children Found Dead In Chhattisgarh Home
Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact
Muzaffarnagar Couple Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Pact
Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide
Hyderabad Couple Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Massive Chaos At Jabalpur Court During Samarth Singh's Surrender In Twisha Death Case3:01

Massive Chaos At Jabalpur Court During Samarth Singh's...

Shahid Kapoor Nails Casual Chic Look At Mumbai Airport0:18

Shahid Kapoor Nails Casual Chic Look At Mumbai Airport

Mass Wedding Ceremony: Politicians, actors arrive to bless the newlyweds1:03

Mass Wedding Ceremony: Politicians, actors arrive to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO