Newlywed Couple Die By Suicide In Gwalior

A newlywed couple in Gwalior, India, tragically died by suicide within days of each other, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths after an arranged marriage.

Key Points A 23-year-old woman in Gwalior allegedly died by suicide at her parental home.

Her husband, a 26-year-old man, died by suicide two days after learning of his wife's death.

The couple had an arranged marriage on April 25.

Police are investigating the deaths and examining digital evidence.

A 23-year-old newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, and disturbed by her death, her husband ended his life two days later, police said on Saturday.

Jyoti Tomar, a resident of the Murar area in the district, allegedly hanged herself at her parents' house on May 20, Area City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Atul Soni said.

She had married Siddharth Kandil (26), a resident of the Gola Ka Mandir area, on April 25 in an arranged marriage.

Investigation Launched Into Gwalior Suicides

"On Friday, just two days after learning about his wife's suicide, Siddharth hanged himself in the bathroom at his house," Soni said.

He said the woman's family had not expressed suspicion against her in-laws so far.

"Siddharth had earlier spoken to the police and appeared deeply disturbed by Jyoti's death. Both families are unable to explain the reasons behind the suicides," the CSP said.

Police Examine Digital Evidence

The police have registered cases and launched an investigation into the deaths.

Mobile phones, social media accounts and other digital evidence linked to the couple were being examined, the official added.