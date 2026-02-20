HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death

TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 17:12 IST

x

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Andhra Pradesh was fatally stabbed by his wife after a heated argument regarding the volume of their television, leading to a murder investigation

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh died after being stabbed by his wife during an argument over the volume of the television.
  • The incident occurred in Mangalagiri, where the couple had been married for eight months.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are in the process of arresting the wife.
  • The victim's mother filed a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of the crime.

A 27 year-old man asking his wife to reduce the television volume in Amaravati proved fatal after she stabbed him, ultimately leading to his death, the police said on Friday.

Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishna said Kranthi (25) allegedly stabbed Sheikh Ahmed on Thursday over the television volume issue.

 

Krishna told PTI that the couple married eight months ago.

According to the police, Ahmed died while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of stabbing her son for being asked to lower the TV volume.

Police registered a case for murder and are in the process of arresting Kranthi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru
Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru
Woman, partner killed husband over same-sex relationship
Woman, partner killed husband over same-sex relationship
On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car
On Valentine's Day, man shoots girlfriend, then self in car
69-yr-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in B'luru
69-yr-old woman killed in front of paralysed husband in B'luru
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder
UP woman, lover kill husband, cut body with grinder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Panchayat' Actress Sanvikaa Dazzles at 'Kennedy' screening1:05

'Panchayat' Actress Sanvikaa Dazzles at 'Kennedy' screening

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI Summit Over India-US Deal0:56

Video: Shirts Off, Youth Congress Workers Protest At AI...

Daisy Shah spotted in a casual look1:06

Daisy Shah spotted in a casual look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO