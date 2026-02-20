TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death

In a tragic turn of events, a man in Andhra Pradesh was fatally stabbed by his wife after a heated argument regarding the volume of their television, leading to a murder investigation

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A 27-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh died after being stabbed by his wife during an argument over the volume of the television.

The incident occurred in Mangalagiri, where the couple had been married for eight months.

Police have registered a murder case and are in the process of arresting the wife.

The victim's mother filed a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of the crime.

A 27 year-old man asking his wife to reduce the television volume in Amaravati proved fatal after she stabbed him, ultimately leading to his death, the police said on Friday.

Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishna said Kranthi (25) allegedly stabbed Sheikh Ahmed on Thursday over the television volume issue.

Krishna told PTI that the couple married eight months ago.

According to the police, Ahmed died while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged a police complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of stabbing her son for being asked to lower the TV volume.

Police registered a case for murder and are in the process of arresting Kranthi.