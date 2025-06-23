Will Putin Help Iran?

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow.

Putin told Abbas Araqchi in televised comments that the US aggression was unprovoked. 'The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification,' Putin said.

On June 22, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani and various other world leaders addressed delegates during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, following the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites at UN headquarters in New York City.

IMAGE: Putin greets Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet with Abbas Araghchi and Kazem Jalali, here and below. Photograph: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani addresses the UN Security Council. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the meeting. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: China's Permanent Representative to the UN Fu Cong addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Jerome Bonnafont, France's Permanent Representative to the UN, addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: US Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Permanent Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward addresses the UNSC. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami attends a meeting in the Iranian army's war command room at an undisclosed location in Iran in this handout image obtained on June 23, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff