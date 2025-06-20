HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
When Will Iran, Israel Exhaust Its Missiles?

When Will Iran, Israel Exhaust Its Missiles?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 20, 2025 06:22 IST

The Iran-Israel War entered its 7th day on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

 

IMAGE: A rescuer works at an impact site in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 19, 2025 following a missile strike from Iran. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel assist a woman and a child in Ramat Gan, Israel, following a strike from Iran, here and below. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer hands over a pet parrot, which he rescued from a damaged building in Tel Aviv, to its owner. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel gather at an impact site in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged building with pictures of hostages, kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel move a person in a wheelchair at the Soroka Medical Center . Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical gear hangs on a wall at at the Soroka Medical Center. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damage at the Soroka Medical Center, , the latest medical facility in southern Israel, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An emergency worker inspects damage at the Soroka Medical Center, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis carry scrolls of the Torah that were taken from a damaged synagogue. Photograph: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis clean debris in the synagogue. Photograph: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person inspects the damage at an impact site. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An emergency worker inspects an impact site. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site in Tel Aviv, here and below. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the aftermath of the Israeli strike on Iran's State TV broadcaster building, which was targeted, in Tehran, June 19, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pakistani pilgrims walk with their belongings after they returned from Iran, following the Israeli strikes in Iran, at the Pakistan-Iran border crossing in Taftan, Pakistan, June 19, 2025. Photograph: Naseer Ahmed/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Who Thought Iran Could Cause Israel Such Damage?
Where Are All These Iranians Going?
'No One Is Evacuating Tehran'
'We saw a missile and a drone fall from sky'
Iranian missile hits largest hospital in southern Israel
