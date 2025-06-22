HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Satellite Images Of US Attack On Iran

By REDIFF NEWS
June 22, 2025 20:25 IST

On early Sunday morning, June 22, 2025, the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, officially joining Israel's war against the country.

The satellite images show significant damage at Iran's underground nuclear facility in Fordow following the airstrikes.

 

IMAGE: A satellite view shows an overview of the Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, here and below. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A closer satellite view shows the ridge at the Fordow underground complex, here and below. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows holes and craters on a ridge at the Fordow underground complex. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows the tunnel entrances to the complex, here and below. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A combination picture shows satellite images over Fordow, before and after the US strikes. Photograph: Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

