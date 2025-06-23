HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » B-2 Bombers Return After Iran Strike

B-2 Bombers Return After Iran Strike

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 23, 2025 14:16 IST

x

Seven US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers returned to the Whiteman air force base in Missouri on Sunday, June 22, 2025, after conducting a high-stakes bombing mission on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The aircraft, part of the US air force's 509th Bomb Wing, reportedly dropped 14 massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on two major underground uranium enrichment sites in Iran as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

The operation, supported by deception tactics, mid-air refueling, fighter escorts, and submarine-launched cruise missiles, aimed to cripple Iran's nuclear capabilities.

American officials claimed the precision strike inflicted devastating damage, although they noted assessments are ongoing.

Iran, however, denied the scale of destruction and vowed retaliation.

The operation underscores escalating US involvement in a conflict Israel has been engaged in for over a week, targeting what it views as an existential nuclear threat.

IMAGE: A US air force B-2 stealth bomber returns after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites at Whiteman air force base, Missouri, US, June 22, 2025, here and below. All photographs: ABC Affiliate KMBC via Reuters

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran?
Did US use Indian airspace for strikes against Iran?
Satellite Images Of US Attack On Iran
Satellite Images Of US Attack On Iran
This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran
This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran
Modi speaks to Iranian Prez on phone after US strikes
Modi speaks to Iranian Prez on phone after US strikes
Why Do We Believe Israel, And Not Iran?
Why Do We Believe Israel, And Not Iran?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strikes US Presidents Carried Out...

webstory image 2

Vegetable Koottu: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

VIDEOS

Spotted: Vidya Balan at the airport 1:29

Spotted: Vidya Balan at the airport

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on nuclear sites4:48

Anti-war protests flood US cities after strikes on...

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release1:54

'Metro In Dino' cast steps out in style ahead of its release

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD