B-2 Bombers Return After Iran Strike

Seven US B-2 Spirit stealth bombers returned to the Whiteman air force base in Missouri on Sunday, June 22, 2025, after conducting a high-stakes bombing mission on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The aircraft, part of the US air force's 509th Bomb Wing, reportedly dropped 14 massive 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on two major underground uranium enrichment sites in Iran as part of Operation Midnight Hammer.

The operation, supported by deception tactics, mid-air refueling, fighter escorts, and submarine-launched cruise missiles, aimed to cripple Iran's nuclear capabilities.

American officials claimed the precision strike inflicted devastating damage, although they noted assessments are ongoing.

Iran, however, denied the scale of destruction and vowed retaliation.

The operation underscores escalating US involvement in a conflict Israel has been engaged in for over a week, targeting what it views as an existential nuclear threat.

IMAGE: A US air force B-2 stealth bomber returns after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites at Whiteman air force base, Missouri, US, June 22, 2025, here and below. All photographs: ABC Affiliate KMBC via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff