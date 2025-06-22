HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran

This Is The US Plane That Bombed Iran

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: June 22, 2025 18:14 IST

Around 4:30 am IST on Sunday, June 22, 2025, the United States launched an attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.

With this, the US seems to have finally entered the war with Iran.

Meanwhile, the barrage of missiles from Iran continued to hit Tel Aviv.

 

IMAGE: A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off at the Whiteman air force base, Missouri. Photograph: US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by Vice President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House in Washington, DC, June 21, 2025, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump walks to deliver the address to the nation. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump speaks to the nation. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Television screens display Trump's address to the nation, here and below. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Fox News ticker displays a headline about US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in New York City. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen from Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 22, 2025, here and below Photograph: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

