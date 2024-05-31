Will go back to jail on June 2, proud of it: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will be surrendering on June 2 and asserted that he will not bow down even if he is harassed in jail.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal waves to the supporters during a roadshow in Jalandhar, on Monday, May 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning.

After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

"I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it," the chief minister told a virtual press conference.

"They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail," Kejriwal said.

Doctors have advised several tests and 'they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition', he added.

The chief minister said he will leave his residence around 3 pm on Sunday to surrender at Tihar jail.

"They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.

Kejriwal also asked people to pray for his mother who has been unwell.