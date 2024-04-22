'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'

Glimpses from the Great Election Carnival on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi and party workers carrying insulin injections stage a protest at gate 4 of the Tihar Jail in New Delhi, demanding that the Tihar jail administration treat jailed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal better. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal suffers from diabetes and needs insulin shots daily.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Jharkhand Multi Morcha leader Champai Soren, AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann, Kalpana Soren, jailed JMM leader Hemant Soren's wife at the INDIA Bloc's Ulgulan Nyaya Maha Rally in Ranchi.

IMAGE: Champai Soren, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav at the Ulgulan Nyaya Maha Rally.

IMAGE: JMM President Shibu Soren with Champai Soren at the Ulgulan Nyay rally.

IMAGE: Kalpana Soren greets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Ulgulan Nyaya Maha Rally.

IMAGE: Kalpana Soren addresses the Ulgulan Nyaya Maha Rally'.

IMAGE: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and his wife Anita Singh arrive for the Nyay Ulgulan Rally, here and below. JMM leader Mahua Maji and others are also seen.

IMAGE: Mann receives a warm welcome on his arrival for the Nyay Ulgulan Rally.

IMAGE: JMM leader Mahua Maji greets Sunita Kejriwal.

IMAGE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Vidisha, at the inauguration of the BJP election office at Ahmedpur in Vidisha, here and below.

IMAGE: 'Mamaji', as Shivraj Singh Chouhan is called in Madhya Pradesh, addresses a programme on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

IMAGE: 'Mamaji' and his wife Sadhna Singh seek a Jain seer's blessings on Mahavir Jayanti.

IMAGE: Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi seat, at the 'Hindu Nav Varsh' function in New Delhi, here and below.

IMAGE: Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan addresses a roadshow during his Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra at Rajanagaram in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, here and below.

Daggubati Purandeswari, who heads the BJP's AP unit, and other leaders are also seen the event.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com