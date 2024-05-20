Graffiti 'threatening' Kejriwal appear inside metro trains

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that graffiti threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were scribbled inside the metro trains in Delhi, as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being behind this incident.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and probing into it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi, that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by 'hatching different conspiracies'.

"They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false." she alleged.

"Now there is a danger to his life," she added.

Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti on the walls of three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar -- threatening Kejriwal.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she alleged.

Pictures of graffiti that did rounds on social media showed that several of them were written inside the metro trains, and at least two of them on sign boards bearing the stations' names at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

Several pictures of the graffiti also carried an Instagram handle.

It is not known yet whether the graffiti were first shared from the same handle.