Vote for BJP will send me back to jail, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will have to go back to jail, if people vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as he urged the electorate to choose INDIA bloc candidates.

IMAGE: Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow to support the Congress and AAP joint candidate for Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Jai Prakash Aggarwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, May 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

INDIA bloc parties AAP and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in an alliance.

While holding a roadshow in Model Town in support of Congress' Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha poll candidate JP Agarwal, Kejriwal gave the slogan Jo kare Kejriwal ko pyaar woh kare Modi ko inkaar (those who love Kejriwal reject Modi)".

"I have come straight from jail to be amongst you. These people (BJP) put me behind bars and I missed you a lot. I love you a lot. I know that even you love me a lot. I am a small person. Ours is a small party with governments in Delhi and Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"I was wondering why I was put in jail. What is my fault? These people are quite powerful," he said.

The chief minister said his "fault" was providing good education to children, building good schools for them, opening Mohalla Clinics and arranging for free medicines for people.

"Now, they are saying I will have to go to jail again. It is in your hands whether I go to jail. If you choose lotus (the BJP's symbol), I will have to return to jail. If you choose INDIA bloc candidate, I won't have to go to jail," the AAP national convener said.

"When you go to vote, you have to think whether Kejriwal should go to jail. Jo kare Kejriwal ko pyaar woh kare Modi ko inkaar," he said.

He sought support for Agarwal and said this time, the AAP and the Congress are contesting in an alliance.

Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break him while he was in jail "but because of the blessings of Lord Hanuman, I stayed strong".

The chief minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case, was released from Tihar Jail on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.