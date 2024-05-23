Has PM stooped so low?: AAP on questioning of Kejriwal's parents

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi targetted Prime Minister Narendr Modi over questioning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's parents by the Delhi Police on Thursdayin connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal "assault" case.

IMAGE: Sources said police may visit his residence for questioning in the coming days but are not going there on Thursday. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

"Has our PM stooped so low as to persecute elderly and ill parents? I don't think politics in the country has ever sunk this low," Atishi said while addressing the media.

Speaking out against what she perceives as an egregious overstep in political manoeuvring, Atishi highlighted the delicate health condition of CM Kejriwal's parents.

"Today, when violence is being inflicted upon the parents of Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police are being called to interrogate his elderly and ailing parents, I believe that all limits have been crossed. CM Arvind Kejriwal's mother is 76 years old and she has been in the hospital for a long time before her arrest. Her condition is such that she can hardly walk and cannot leave her room. His father is 85 years old, unable to walk without support, with impaired vision and hearing. Arvind Kejriwal is a person who himself, as a son, considered every elder in Delhi as his parents, took them on pilgrimages like Shravan Kumar," said Atishi.

The AAP leader called upon the people of Delhi to respond to what she views as the unjust persecution of CM Kejriwal and his family through their votes.

"I have full confidence that the people of Delhi will respond to this persecution of Arvind Kejriwal and his elderly and sick parents with their votes," Atishi said.

"We are waiting for the police to arrive. This is also a matter of concern for us because if elderly and sick parents are being called for interrogation, mentally harassing them, then this is a matter of concern for us as well," she added.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Delhi Police may not visit Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to question his parents.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said police were going to question his elderly and ill parents the next day.

Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by police in the case.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not." The AAP accused the BJP of committing atrocities on Kejriwal's parents through police.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police, they have crossed all the limits," Atishi said.

Concurring, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police to commit atrocities on Kejriwal's ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support and even has hearing problems. His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes."