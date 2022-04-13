News
Rediff.com  » News » Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?

Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 13, 2022 14:16 IST
Ukraine has alleged that Russian soldiers killed hundred of civilians during the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other cities and towns.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainian investigation in Bucha.
Angered by the accusations of genocide against the Russian army, Vladimir Putin declared on Tuesday that peace talks with Ukraine have hit a dead end.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova at the exhumation of a mass grave in Bucha. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Prosecutor General Venediktova speaks to a representative of French forensics investigators who arrived in Ukraine for the investigation of war crimes. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The forensic team works on the mass grave. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Volunteers collect the bodies of people killed during the Russian occupation to the morgue. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: French forensics investigators watch as their Ukrainian colleagues examine the remains of bodies of burned civilians exhumed from a grave. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
