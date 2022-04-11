News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 11, 2022 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: A woman reacts seeing the body of a person found under debris of a residential building in the town of Borodianka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the Hotel Ukraine, destroyed as a result of Russian shellfire, in Chernihiv. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A destroyed apartment building in Borodianka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble of a destroyed apartment building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rescue workers carry the body of a man who was found in the rubble of the destroyed apartment building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rescuers clear debris of a building destroyed by Russian hellfire. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement. "When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary," she said. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of houses destroyed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
When Boris Met Zelenskyy in Kyiv
When Boris Met Zelenskyy in Kyiv
The Charred Cities Of Ukraine
The Charred Cities Of Ukraine
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
Alia-Ranbir's Sangeet Playlist
MP: Bullet hits SP, 77 booked for Ram Navmi violence
MP: Bullet hits SP, 77 booked for Ram Navmi violence
Andhra cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Andhra cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Class 9 student's smart shoe for the visually impaired
Class 9 student's smart shoe for the visually impaired
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Death Came As They Awaited A Train

Death Came As They Awaited A Train

Is This The War Putin Wanted?

Is This The War Putin Wanted?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances