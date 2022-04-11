When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A woman reacts seeing the body of a person found under debris of a residential building in the town of Borodianka. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: A view of the Hotel Ukraine, destroyed as a result of Russian shellfire, in Chernihiv. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: A destroyed apartment building in Borodianka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble of a destroyed apartment building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Rescue workers carry the body of a man who was found in the rubble of the destroyed apartment building. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Rescuers clear debris of a building destroyed by Russian hellfire. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Natalia Titova, 62, reacts as she shows her house, which was destroyed by Russian shelling. Natalia and her family were staying in the basement. "When the rocket hit our house, we ran into the street, it was very scary," she said. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: A view of houses destroyed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com