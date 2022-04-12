News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gritty Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

Gritty Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

By Rediff News Bureau
April 12, 2022 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There is little food, little water and no electricity, still gritty Ukrainians in Kharkiv, Lviv and Mariupol are finding ways to survive.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainian determination to exist among the devastation and destruction.

IMAGE: A couple hugs while walking past a building that was heavily damaged by shelling in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers assist evacuated and wounded people who arrived by special train from Bakhmut and Slovyansk for treatment in Lviv.
Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents walk along a street near a building destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents carry their belongings amidst buildings destroyed in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: No food, no water and no electricity. Residents struggle to survive in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents queue to get water in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman reads a book as residents find shelter from Russian shelling in a metro station in Kharkiv.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Alkis Konstantinidis

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Is This The War Putin Wanted?
Is This The War Putin Wanted?
US introduces Russia benchmarks into India relations
US introduces Russia benchmarks into India relations
Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix
Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix
BJP heading for big win in UP, but loses Varanasi
BJP heading for big win in UP, but loses Varanasi
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
The Challenges Confronting Shahbaz Sharif
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

Death Came As They Awaited A Train

Death Came As They Awaited A Train

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances