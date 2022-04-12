Gritty Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

There is little food, little water and no electricity, still gritty Ukrainians in Kharkiv, Lviv and Mariupol are finding ways to survive.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Ukrainian determination to exist among the devastation and destruction.

IMAGE: A couple hugs while walking past a building that was heavily damaged by shelling in Kharkiv.

Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers assist evacuated and wounded people who arrived by special train from Bakhmut and Slovyansk for treatment in Lviv.

Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents walk along a street near a building destroyed in the southern port city of Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents carry their belongings amidst buildings destroyed in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: No food, no water and no electricity. Residents struggle to survive in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents queue to get water in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman reads a book as residents find shelter from Russian shelling in a metro station in Kharkiv.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com