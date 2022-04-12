When A Child 'Shot' Putin

Ukrainians have found a way to vent their anger on Vladimir Putin for his gruesome destruction of their country and the barbaric way his soldiers have murdered civilians in cold blood.

In Lviv, eastern Ukraine, people were given an air rifle to shoot at a target with the Russian tyrant's face on it.

Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of countries nearby or the relative security of western Ukraine.

Please click on the images for a better look at Target Putin.

IMAGE: An air rifle sits next to a target with Russian President Vladimir Putin's face on it.

All photographs: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IMAGE: A child uses the air rifle to 'shoot' Putin.

