Why Do Women Hit Men During Lathmar Holi?

Why Do Women Hit Men During Lathmar Holi?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 13:53 IST

Traditional Lathmar Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, February 26, marking the beginning of week-long Holi celebrations.

Lathmar Holi is one of India's most unique and eye-catching Holi festivals.

Based on mythology, music and playful competition, the celebration turns the region into a vibrant mix of colours, joy and long-standing traditions every year.

During the festival, women playfully hit men with sticks while the men protect themselves with shields.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Filled with colours, music, dancing and festive drinks, Lathmar Holi is one of the most unique and exciting Holi celebrations in India.

 

IMAGE: Lathmar Holi begins in Nandgaon village, Uttar Pradesh, February 26, 2026. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
