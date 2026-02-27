Why Do Women Hit Men During Lathmar Holi?

Traditional Lathmar Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, February 26, marking the beginning of week-long Holi celebrations.

Lathmar Holi is one of India's most unique and eye-catching Holi festivals.

Based on mythology, music and playful competition, the celebration turns the region into a vibrant mix of colours, joy and long-standing traditions every year.

During the festival, women playfully hit men with sticks while the men protect themselves with shields.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

Filled with colours, music, dancing and festive drinks, Lathmar Holi is one of the most unique and exciting Holi celebrations in India.

IMAGE: Lathmar Holi begins in Nandgaon village, Uttar Pradesh, February 26, 2026. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

