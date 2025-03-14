HOLI HAI! India Celebrates Festival Of Colour

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across India with traditional fanfare and gaiety.

IMAGE: Women celebrate Holi at Balurghat in Dinajpur, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A girl drenched in colour during Holi celebrations at the ISCKON temple in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee applies colour to her Laddu Gopal (baby Krishna) on the eve of Holi in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A girl drenched in colour in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A vendor arranges colours for sale at Dinajpur in West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children dressed as Radha and Krishna celebrate Holi in Balurghat, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A father and child smeared in colour in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Girls smear colours on each other in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees smear colours on each other at the Durgiana temple in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A girl celebrates Holi amid vibrant hues in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People dance and celebrate Holi in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man reacts as coloured powder is thrown on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy reacts as coloured powder is smeared on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl sprays her friend with water during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy plays with a colour gun during Holi celebrations on a street in New Delhi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: People play with water during Holi celebrations in New Delhi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: A man plays with a colour gun during Holi celebrations on a street. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: The face of a Hindu devotee is daubed in colours as he takes part in Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Hindu devotees dance during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with coloured water in a temple's premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com