HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HOLI HAI! India Celebrates Festival Of Colour

HOLI HAI! India Celebrates Festival Of Colour

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 14, 2025 19:26 IST

x

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated across India with traditional fanfare and gaiety.

IMAGE: Women celebrate Holi at Balurghat in Dinajpur, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A girl drenched in colour during Holi celebrations at the ISCKON temple in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A devotee applies colour to her Laddu Gopal (baby Krishna) on the eve of Holi in Patiala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A girl drenched in colour in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A vendor arranges colours for sale at Dinajpur in West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children dressed as Radha and Krishna celebrate Holi in Balurghat, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A father and child smeared in colour in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Girls smear colours on each other in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees smear colours on each other at the Durgiana temple in Amritsar. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A girl celebrates Holi amid vibrant hues in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People dance and celebrate Holi in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man reacts as coloured powder is thrown on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy reacts as coloured powder is smeared on his face during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A girl sprays her friend with water during Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy plays with a colour gun during Holi celebrations on a street in New Delhi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People play with water during Holi celebrations in New Delhi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man plays with a colour gun during Holi celebrations on a street. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The face of a Hindu devotee is daubed in colours as he takes part in Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hindu devotees dance during Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hindu devotees pray as they are sprayed with coloured water in a temple's premises during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Holi celebrations inside a temple in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Holi celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

It's Holi Time For Widows In Vrindavan
It's Holi Time For Widows In Vrindavan
This Priest Walks Through Fire!
This Priest Walks Through Fire!
The Tough Holi Quiz
The Tough Holi Quiz
Lathmar Holi Begins In Mathura
Lathmar Holi Begins In Mathura
8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently
8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 2

India's Most Polluted Places

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple1:05

Yogi Adityanath celebrates Holi at Gorakhnath Temple

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate Holi2:02

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate Holi

Watch: Ameesha Patel plays Holi with paps0:51

Watch: Ameesha Patel plays Holi with paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD