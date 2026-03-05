Why Did Soha Ali Khan Meet Devendra Fadnavis?

Actress Soha Ali Khan's recent visit to the Maharashtra government headquarters and a cryptic podcast teaser have ignited speculation about why she visited Mantralaya.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan, right. with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Madhuri Satish Misal at Mantralaya, March 4, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points Soha Ali Khan's visit to Mantralaya sparked speculation about her upcoming podcast guests.

The actress hinted at hosting two 'very important men' on her podcast, leading to guesses about their identities.

Possibilities for podcast guests include Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Saif Ali Khan, and Kunal Khemu.

Soha revealed her involvement in the PULSE 2026 health initiative alongside Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Actress Soha Ali Khan set off a wave of speculation after she was spotted at the Maharashtra government headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, prompting many to wonder what brought her to the usually politician-dominated corridors of Mantralaya.

Speculation over visit to Mantralaya

Images and videos of Soha entering Mantralay quickly circulated on social media, leading to questions about whether the visit was related to a government event, a collaboration, or joining politics or even a possible appearance by political leaders on her podcast.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan at Mantralaya, March 4, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Adding to the intrigue, Soha later posted a video on her Instagram account hinting that she would soon host two 'very important men' on her podcast this Friday.

The teaser left fans and followers guessing about the identity of the guests.

Among the possibilities being discussed online are Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising the prospect of a rare joint appearance by two of the state's most powerful political figures on a celebrity-hosted show.

For now, however, the identity of the guests remains a mystery.

Soha Ali Khan and the PULSE 2026 Initiative

Soon after her visit, Soha shared a photograph with Chief Minister Fadnavis on social media, shedding some light on at least part of her visit to Mantralaya.

In the post, she emphasised the importance of healthcare access and her involvement in a public health initiative.

'Health has always mattered to me. The ability to live with dignity, opportunity and hope begins with access to good health and that should be for everyone,' Soha posted.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan with Chief Minister Fadnavis, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Madhuri Misal and others at Mantralaya, March 4, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha revealed that she was participating in the curtain-raiser event for PULSE 2026, a health-focused initiative. She said she was grateful to be part of the launch event and to unveil the PULSE plaque alongside Chief Minister Fadnavis and Minister of State Madhuri Misal.

While the Mantralaya visit appears linked to the health initiative, the suspense around the' two very important men' she plans to host on her podcast continues to keep folks guessing. The answer may become clear when the episode airs later this week.