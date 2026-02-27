HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, UK to Enhance Cooperation on Counter-Terrorism

February 27, 2026 20:07 IST

India and the United Kingdom are set to deepen their security partnership, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and combating organized crime, including addressing concerns related to pro-Khalistani extremism.

Key Points

  • India and the UK identified new areas for cooperation in counter-terrorism and organized crime.
  • Concerns were raised by India regarding the security of Indian dignitaries and diplomatic missions in the UK.
  • Both countries agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement for enhanced security cooperation.
  • Discussions included addressing pro-Khalistani extremists and anti-India groups in the UK.
  • Cooperation will extend to drug trafficking, migration, cyber security, and law enforcement.

India and the United Kingdom on Friday identified new areas of mutual interests and synergies for proactive cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crime, including pro-Khalistani extremists in Britain.

During the sixth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held here, India also raised its concerns over the breach of security of Indian dignitaries and diplomatic missions in the UK, according to an official statement.

 

The Indian side was led by Dr Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), while the UK delegation was led by Simon Ridley, Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office. Senior officials from both sides attended the discussions.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation and agreement to strengthen the bilateral engagement by maintaining the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two nations.

Areas of Enhanced Cooperation

"During the meeting, both sides assessed the ongoing cooperation and identified further areas of mutual interests and synergies for proactive cooperation in counter terrorism and organised crimes, including Pro-Khalistani Extremists and the activities of anti-India groups in the UK, drug trafficking, migration, criminal justice and law enforcement cooperation, cyber security, among other issues," the statement said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
